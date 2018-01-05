‘A Bitter Legacy’ at MIS Historic Learning Center

SAN FRANCISCO — The National Japanese American Historical Society will screen the documentary “A Bitter Legacy” on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the MIS Historic Learning Center, 640 Old Mason St., Crissy Field, Presidio of San Francisco.

Presented in conjunction with the exhibit “Artists’ Eyes,” the film tells the story of the secret citizen isolation prisons for Japanese Americans during World War II, including the traumatic odyssey of exhibitor Taneyuki Dan Harada.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with filmmaker Claudia Katayanagi, curator Betty Kano, and professor emeritus Ben Kobashigawa.

For more information, visit www.njahs.org or www.abitterlegacy.com.