A Trip to the Museum

Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation members and their spouses were among a group to tour the exhibition of artifacts from the Allen Hendershott Eaton Collection on opening day on Jan. 7 at the Japanese American National Museum. “Contested Histories: Art and Artifacts from the Allen Hendershott Eaton Collection” features physical or digital representations of the entire collection of photographs, sculptures, paintings and watercolors, jewelry items and other handmade camp artifacts. From left: Sam Mihara, Dr. Takashi Hoshizaki, Toshi Ito, Darrell Kunitomi, Irene Yabu, Shig Yabu, Helene Mihara, Bacon Sakatani, Alan Kumamoto and Joanne Kumamoto. Helene Mihara was just seven years old when photographer Dorothea Lange took her photo (right) reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at her elementary school in San Francisco in 1942. The photo is one of the most iconic images of the Japanese American World War II experience. (MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

