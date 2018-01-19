Afternoon of Women Writers at GVJCI

GARDENA — “An Afternoon of Pacific Asian American Women Writers West” will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

This informative and fascinating program will shed some light on PAAWWW, an important Southern California writers’ group, founded in 1978, whose members’ major accomplishments left a lasting impact on the civic and artistic community.

Scheduled speakers are Joyce Nako, Cecelia Brainard, Miya Iwataki, Diane Ujiiye, Amy Uyematsu and Jude Narita.

Other PAAWWW members have included Shuko Akune, the late Sue Kunitomi Embrey, Emma Gee, Naomi Hirahara, Momoko Iko, Sharon Maeda, Karen Saito, Diane Takei, Wakako Yamauchi, and Akemi Kikumura Yano.

Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated. For more information, call (310) 324-6611 or visit http://jci-gardena.org.