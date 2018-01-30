‘And Then They Came for Us’ Screening at California Museum

SACRAMENTO — Northern California Time of Remembrance (Florin, Lodi, Placer County and Sacramento JACL chapters) present “And Then They Came for Us” on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the California Museum, 1020 O St. in Sacramento.

The documentary brings history into the present, retelling the difficult story of the forced incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II, and follows Japanese American activists as they speak out against the Muslim registry and travel ban.

Knowing history is the first step to ensuring that it is not repeated. “And Then They Came for Us” is a cautionary tale for these challenging times when basic rights are being threatened.

Filmmaker Abby Ginzberg has produced and directed award-winning documentaries for nearly three decades. Her thought-provoking films seek to inspire audiences to follow in the footsteps of those who have committed themselves to transforming the societies in which they live.

Donation: $20 general, $15 for college students age 18 to 25, free for students under 18. Includes admission, reception, and “Uprooted,” the Unity Center and other current exhibits in the museum. All tickets will be at will call.

For more information, visit http://NCTOR.org or contact Nancy Whiteside at (916) 508-6587 or [email protected]