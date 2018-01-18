API Contingent to Join Women’s March

A contingent of Asian Pacific Islander activists will participate in the Women’s March on Saturday in Downtown Los Angeles.

This will mark the one-year anniversary of the first march, which was held to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as president. An estimated 750,000 marchers represented a variety of causes, including women’s, LGBT and immigrant rights. Japanese Americans expressed solidarity with Muslim Americans being targeted by the Trump Administration.

The API contingent, organized by Nikkei Progressives, will meet at 9 a.m. at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center Plaza, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo. Participants are asked to bring their own signs and noise-makers.

Those who plan to go directly to the march are asked to meet on the northeast corner of Fourth and Hill streets before 10 a.m. The march will go from Pershing Square to Grand Park and City Hall.

The Women’s March LA Foundation said in a statement, “Last year our message was ‘Hear Our Voice.’ This year we have a defined call to action with ‘Hear our Vote’! In this crucial midterm election year, our collective voices can change the narrative by bringing out the vote in record numbers! Together we can bring #PowertothePolls.

“This is a pro-peace, pro-inclusivity event focused on marginalized voices and the power of voting. Part of our resistance is focusing on how we will use our vote to create the future we want. We respectfully ask that ‘anti’ sentiments are not the focus of this event. This does not mean that we don’t acknowledge the need or desire to feel anger and to protest. However, this is not the focus of this event. Thank you for your understanding.”

For information on the march, visit https://womensmarchla.org.