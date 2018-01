Bell (Sun.) Aye Minor

All games to be played at Bell High School unless otherwise indicated.

Sunday, January 7, 2018

5:00 East Venice Bears vs M.I. Westside Tigers

6:00 Pasadena Warriors vs Double Dribble

7:00 Cubs vs Blazers

Sunday, January 14, 2018

5:00 Pasadena Warriors vs Blazers

6:00 East Venice Bears vs Double Dribble

7:00 Cubs vs M.I. Westside Tigers

Sunday, January 21, 2018

5:00 Blazers vs Double Dribble

6:00 M.I. Westside Tigers vs Pasadena Warriors

7:00 East Venice Bears vs Cubs

Sunday, January 28, 2018

5:00 Double Dribble vs Cubs

6:00 East Venice Bears vs Pasadena Warriors

7:00 Blazers vs M.I. Westside Tigers

No Games Scheduled on February 4

Sunday, February 11, 2018

5:00 Cubs vs Pasadena Warriors

6:00 East Venice Bears vs Blazers

7:00 Double Dribble vs M.I. Westside Tigers

Sunday, February 18, 2018

5:00 M.I. Westside Tigers vs East Venice Bears

6:00 Blazers vs Cubs

7:00 Double Dribble vs Pasadena Warriors

No Games Scheduled on February 25

Sunday, March 4, 2018

5:00 Double Dribble vs East Venice Bears

6:00 M.I. Westside Tigers vs Cubs

7:00 Blazers vs Pasadena Warriors

Sunday, March 11, 2018

5:00 Double Dribble vs Blazers

6:00 M.I. Westside Tigers vs Pasadena Warriors

7:00 Cubs vs East Venice Bears

Sunday, March 18, 2018

5:00 M.I. Westside Tigers vs Blazers

6:00 Cubs vs Double Dribble

7:00 Pasadena Warriors vs East Venice Bears

Sunday, March 25, 2018

5:00 Pasadena Warriors vs Cubs

6:00 Blazers vs East Venice Bears

7:00 M.I. Westside Tigers vs Double Dribble