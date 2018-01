GARDENA — Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai will present a bonsai tool sharpening demonstration by Masazumi Hirota on Friday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. at Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Hirota is the proprietor of Hitachiya USA, a company specializing in the sales and service of Japanese knives. He will be demonstrating with the tools and techniques used to keep bonsai knives and tools sharp and well maintained.

For more information, visit www.daiichibonsaikai.com.