Celebrating Fred Korematsu

CULVER CITY — A screening of Emmy Award-winning documentary “Of Civil Wrongs and Rights: The Fred Korematsu Story” (2000), directed by Eric Paul Fournier, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 30, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Julian Dixon Library, 4975 Overland Ave. in Culver City.

Fred Korematsu (1919-2005) challenged Executive Order 9066, which led to the forced incarceration of people of Japanese descent during World War II. He took his fight to the Supreme Court, which ruled against him in 1944, but his case was reopened 40 years later and his conviction was vacated. In 1998, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Bill Clinton.

California was the first state to adopt Jan. 30, his birthday, as Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution. A number of state and local governments now observe Korematsu Day.

Hosted by Los Angeles County Library’s Asian Pacific Resource Center. Refreshments provided. For more information, call (310) 559-1676 or email [email protected]