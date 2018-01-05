JAPANESE 日本語

Christmas Celebration at Sakura Gardens

An early Christmas party was held on Dec. 2 at Sakura Gardens (formerly Keiro Retirement Home) in Boyle Heights. The party is held annually for residents to enjoy the holiday season with good spirits. The residents enjoyed performances of Hawaiian dance and ukulele songs, which were met with enthusiastic applause. It was planned that representatives from both Pacifica, which owns the facility, and Northstar, which operates the facility, would be present at the New Year’s party in January. (Photos by YUKIKAZU NAGASHIMA/Rafu Shimpo)

 

