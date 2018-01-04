Dog Chases Rooster as New Year Dawns

By ELLEN ENDO

The Year of the Dog enters with confidence and boundless energy. Picture a German shepherd puppy filled with so much enthusiasm that she nearly knocks you down as you enter the front door.

The new year comes not a moment too soon as the world bids farewell to the squawking, cocky (pun intended) Year of the Rooster. Americans spent much of the year attempting to make sense of the damage and human cost wrought by devastating hurricanes, wild fires, mass shootings, and international terrorism. And, yes, there was the need to adjust to a new type of presidency.

Because Donald Trump was born in 1946, Year of the Fire Dog, and is the first Dog president to serve during a Dog year, Japanese prognosticators believe that, good or bad, 2018 could become a turning point in human history. With the Dog as a symbol of intelligence and protection, activists, students, and ordinary citizens feeling deprived of hope could be inspired to demand radical changes to preserve the future for the next generation.

Trump is fiercely loyal to family members, friends, and supporters. He is also eternally optimistic and will go to great lengths to support that optimism, including exaggerating the truth.

Like others born in the Year of the Dog, he has two sides to his personality. On the darker side, he is emotional, stubborn, prone to say what he thinks, is short-tempered, and often critical of others. He does not take criticism well.

Trump is the fourth U.S. president to be born in the Year of the Dog. Others are Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Herbert Hoover. Trump is also the first president in recent memory who doesn’t own a dog.

Also born in Dog years were singers Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne, artist Paul Cézanne, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, animal activist Jane Goodall, and Prince William of Cambridge.

Educator and translator Namiko Abe explains that Japanese zodiac (juunishi) is divided into 12-year blocks, with each block given an animal name and traits based on the ancient Chinese concept that time shifts are based on these 12 units.

Compiled from various sources, here is a list of traits and predictions associated with each animal sign.

Rat (nezumi) – 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008

Blessed with the gift of charm and intelligence, Rat-year people are also hard-working and honest. Although they make wise advisors, Rats don’t always make the best decisions for themselves. They are also somewhat short-tempered yet able to hide their anger. Rats should exercise patience in dealing with family members. There will also be opportunities to make new friends. New projects should be undertaken discreetly. Rats are compatible with the Ox, Tiger, and another Rat.

Ox (ushi) – 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

Individuals born in the Year of the Ox are patient, intelligent, good at public speaking, and can develop into respected leaders. They are affectionate but often reserve that affection for those close to them. 2018 will be a rather good year; however, the patience of the Ox will be tested in order to rebuild healthier relationships in love, friendship, and especially at work. Most compatible are the Rat and Ox. An Ox can along well with another Ox.

Tiger (tora) – 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Sensitive and prone to bouts of depression, Tigers can reach out to those in need and support a humanitarian cause. In the professional field, the Tiger’s perseverance and support for influential relationships could lead to the signing of new contracts in 2018. Socially, the single Tiger should understand that the time devoted to professional activities could be at the expense of his/her search for a loving partner. Tigers are best suited for other Tigers.

Rabbit (usagi) – 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Most people born in the Year of the Rabbit are conservative and subtle. They can be clever strategists but area also capable of being snobbish. They do not handle adversity well. Rabbits strive for comfort and an easy life. Problems that began in previous years will finally disappear in 2018. Both in the professional field and in his/her private life, the Rabbit should beware of those who tend to flatter him too much and whose actual feelings can be questioned. The Ox is compatible with the Rabbit.

Dragon (tatsu) – 1916, 1928 1928, 1940, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Dragons can be powerful and magnetic and have a taste for extravagance. They are often full of energy and creativity but are also excitable. Although they can lose their tempers easily, they are honest, sensitive, and loyal. In 2018, the Dragon must not only monitor his finances, but also his/her loves. Dragons in a relationship must be more vigilant and avoid criticizing their partner. The Rat and Monkey would make good partners.

Snake (hebi) – 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

People born in the Year of the Snake are charming, agile, and have a taste for the secret and the occult. Snakes are also elegant, refined, and seldom touched by the money problems. They speak very little yet possess tremendous wisdom. For the Snake, 2018 is more about changing direction and restructuring ambitions. Thanks to his unique ability to see behind the walls, the Snake will be able to reorganize his/her life during the coming year. Snakes are compatible with the Rat and Ox.

Horse (uma) – 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Those born in the Year of the Horse are athletic and drawn to faraway adventures. Horses are often cultured speakers who are comfortable mingling with society. Horses have strong emotions but can enjoy success of they choose the right path, especially if they avoid being too self-centered. During 2018, it will be important for the Horse to remain discreet regarding a family situation, especially with those he/she works. The Horse should also keep valuable documents in order. Tigers and Dogs are compatible with the Horse.

Sheep (hitsuji) – 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Those born in the Year of the Sheep are intelligent, insightful and visionary. The Sheep may seem weak at first but is a pragmatic opportunist who can defend his/her own interests. They are also elegant and refined and can be generous to the extreme. They are natural-born artists or politicians. On a professional level, the Sheep should focus on completing projects started in 2017. Artistic activities undertaken by the Sheep during the previous months can finally show signs of success during the second half of 2018. Sheep are compatible with Rabbit and Boar.

Monkey (saru) – 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Monkeys are often described as erratic geniuses who are clever with finances and able to solve difficult, large-scale problems with ease. They are also skilled conversationalists who attract many friends. In 2018, the Monkey must be wary of investments that offer fast and significant income prospects. The Monkey can also expect significant cash inflows during the second half of the year. The Monkey in 2018 must also remain vigilant regarding his diet, the quality of his sleep, and his health in general. The Monkey gets along with the Rat and Dragon.

Rooster (tori) – 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 2005, 2017

Roosters are self-assured. They represent morality, truth and justice, which makes them good politicians or diplomats. Roosters can often multi-task, carrying out several professional projects at the same time. Roosters are born competitors who are motivated by challenge and like to find themselves at the center of attention, savoring victory. 2018 will be hectic for the Rooster interlaced with brief periods of stagnation. The Rooster will encounter obstacles, but they will be far from insurmountable. Roosters get along with the Ox and Snake.

Dog (inu) – 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 2006, 2018

People born in the Year of the Dog are empathetic and intelligent. Honest, faithful and jealous, the Dog seeks safety above all and is the most conservative and traditionalist of all the zodiac signs. In 2018, all the past disappointments and misfortunes eventually dry up, and the Dog can enjoy the protective and benevolent influence of the new year. The Dog also manages to master the many anxieties and doubts that have been plaguing him/her for many years and have been a source of blockage. People born in the Dog year get along naturally with the Tiger and Horse.

Boar (inoshishi) – 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 2007

People born in the Year of the Boar are short-tempered yet affectionate and kind to loved ones. Boars are often as concerned about the quality of their clothes as they are about their home décor. Boars retain their natural elegance in all circumstances, making him/her irresistible in a couple relationship. In 2018, financial matters can cause trouble for the Boar. He/she must take great care regarding expenses, especially in the middle of the year. Boars get along naturally with Rabbits and Sheep.

Find additional information about the Asian zodiac at https://www.karmaweather.com/dog.