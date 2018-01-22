Everything But Their Spirit

By MICHAEL KOMAI, Rafu Shimpo

On the night of Dec. 4, the Maruyama family faced one of the worst tragedies possible, a wildfire. Over these short hours, their emotions swung back and forth, from interest to concern and anxiety, then some cautious relief to fear and flight.

Their home of 26 years was destroyed by the Thomas Fire in Ventura County. Tomiichi “Maru,” Keiko, Amy and Kristy Maruyama lost everything.

Maru comes from Saitama Prefecture in Japan and Keiko from Shizuoka. They emigrated to the United States in the early 1970s and Maru started working at the historic Osho Restaurant in 1974. By 1980, he became one of the first sushi chefs in California and joined the Sheraton LAX Hotel, where he learned his restaurant management skills.

The Maruyamas were recruited to help manage the newly created Kanpai teppan-style restaurant in Oxnard. They relocated from Torrance in 1991.

A year later, they purchased a home in the hills of Ventura city. They loved the location with its sea breezes and the view of the city and Channel Islands. Keiko remembers sitting in their back yard with family and neighbors to watch Independence Day fireworks over Ventura Community College.

After 13 years at Kanpai, planning began for O-Sabi Japanese Restaurant, which specializes in sushi and teppan-yaki. Since the restaurant opened in 2006, they have catered to their guests and are only closed three days a year, Independence Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The holiday season is the busiest time for the restaurant and their guests represent a large and loyal clientele.

The Maruyamas had a good life, a successful business and two grown daughters.

Then came the Thomas Fire, the largest wildfire in California history.

Here is a timeline of their saga, compiled from personal interviews with the family and news reports:

December 4

6:26 p.m.— A fire was reported near Steckel Park and Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula with Santa Ana winds gusting up to 60 mph.

6:45 — A friend called Maru and asked about the fire.

8:00 — The fire is all over the news. Keiko and Kristy follow everything on TV.

9:00 — The family cat starts acting oddly, climbing on Amy’s face, lying there and purring loudly.

9:30 —Black smoke is rising over a ridge east of the Skyline neighborhood, where the Maruyama home is located. Amy contacts Maru.

9:30 — In ONLY three hours, the fire travels nearly 12 miles, up and down and over the hills, canyons and ravines.

10:00 — When Maru tells Keiko and Kristy about the smoke, they are surprised that the fire is so close. Family agrees to meet at home after restaurant closes. No power at O-Sabi.

10:15 — Maru and Amy take two carloads away and return home.

11:15 — Keiko and Kristy arrive at home. They have a distant view of the fire. Neighborhood power is off.

11:30 — Cars and two dogs are evacuated to Oxnard. They cannot find their cat. After unloading, they return home.

December 5

1:00 a.m. — Power is restored.

1:50 — From their back yard, the Maruyamas, some neighbors and firefighters watch the wildfire on a ridge west of them. The house is still safe and the wind is blowing away.

2:15-2:30 — Fire jumps from that ridge, over a small valley and slopes below their residence catch fire. They are worried but still believe they are safe.

2:22 — Maru takes video of hillside burning.

3:30 — Winds pick up and changes directions. It is now coming directly at Skyline from the opposite direction. The family cat is found, hiding under a bed.

3:30 — Backyard of home across the street (east) catches fire. Firefighters tell everyone to leave. No time to pack anything else. Just grab something. The Maruyamas flee (with cat). Maru, Keiko and Amy spend the night at Kristy’s place.

Morning — The streets are blocked and fires have flared up toward the bottom of their hill. There is too much smoke to see the rest of the hill.

11:00 — From a news broadcast, Kristy recognizes a neighbor’s basketball hoop and then the palm trees from their back yard. The family now knows their two-story home is completely destroyed. They are sad. They cry.

Together, they shared their shock and the sudden change in the wildfire. They believed that they could come back to their home. The handful of carloads that they took that night was not enough. With sad smiles, they talked about packing work clothes, food for the cat and dogs, Amy’s ice skates and a small box of photos.

They left behind memories, important documents, Maru’s nice jacket, a brand-new sofa set.

“Make sure you have fire insurance,” they advise. Sadly, some neighbors, after paying off mortgages, were left without coverage. Also, the Maruyamas suggest everyone make “digital copies of important documents and photos”; pack individual go-bags; and keep special personal items near at hand.

Looking ahead, the Maruyama family is working with a contractor to remove hazardous debris left from the older home and firefighting chemicals. Masa and Keiko plan to build a new home. They know it will take time and they are prepared. It will take two years for them to rebuild almost three decades of memories.

They agree that they have all the important things. No one was hurt. They saved the dogs and cat. They have positive attitudes. They have a roof over their head.

Gambatte. The Maruyama believe and persevere. They have lost everything but their spirit for life.

