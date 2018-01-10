JAPANESE 日本語

Fathom Events Presents ‘Mary and the Witch’s Flower’

Get whisked away on the adventure of a lifetime when the debut film of Studio Ponoc, “Mary and the Witch’s Flower,” premieres in movie theaters nationwide on Thursday, Jan. 18.

The dubbed version will be shown at 7 p.m. and the subtitled version at 8 p.m.

From Academy Award-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi (Studio Ghibli’s “When Marnie Was There” and “The Secret World of Arrietty,” animator on the Ghibli classic “Spirited Away”) comes “Mary and the Witch’s Flower,” an all-ages fantasy adventure featuring ingenious characters, imaginative worlds, and the simple, heartfelt story of a young girl trying to figure out her place in the world.

Run time: 2 hours, 5 minutes. To find a theater in your area, visit www.fathomevents.com.

