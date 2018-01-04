JACCC to Present Kotohajime 2018

For its 35th anniversary, Kotohajime, the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center’s signature New Year’s celebration, will welcome 2018 and celebrate the Year of the Dog on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Curated by Master Artist-in-Residence Hirokazu Kosaka, Kotohajime features stunning performances and live music, including ritual shooting of the arrow, breaking the sake barrel, and traditional and contemporary dance and performances.

Special guests Majikina Honryu (Okinawan dance) and Kyokkaku Kawamoto (biwa musician) will perform.

Tickets: $20 general, $18 for JACCC members. Visit www.jaccc.org for tickets.