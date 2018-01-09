Japan Foundation to Screen ‘A Silent Voice’

Japan Foundation Los Angeles provides a high-quality Japanese film screening every second and fourth Wednesday at the JFLA Auditorium, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, in Los Angeles.

“A Silent Voice” (2016, 129 minutes), directed by Naoko Yamada, will be shown on Jan. 10. It was named Best Animation of the Year at the 26th Japan Movie Critics Awards.

A deaf elementary school girl, Shoko Nishimiya, upon transferring, meets a boy named Shoya Ishida in her new class. Shoya, who is not deaf, leads the class in bullying Shoko because she is deaf. As the bullying continues, the class starts to bully Shoya for bullying Shoko.

After graduating from elementary school, Shoko and Shoya do not speak to each other… until later, when Shoya, tormented over his past, decides he must see Shoko once more. Shoya wants to make amends for what he did in elementary school and be Shoko’s friend.

In Japanese with English subtitles. Free; reservation is not required. Street parking is available. For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.