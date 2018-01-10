Japanese New Year/Coming-of-Age Event in Saratoga

SARATOGA — A Japanese New Year’s celebration and Seijin-Shiki (coming-of-age ceremony) will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hakone Gardens, 21000 Big Basin Way in Saratoga.

Hosted by Eimei University, which provides mind (kokoro) education, the event features a special ceremony for those turning 20 (19- and 21-year-olds may also participate), calligraphy, praying rituals, tasting of amazake, omikuji lottery, and performances of dance and traditional mochi-pounding.

Furisode kimono photo shoot costs $250. Limited sessions; advance purchase required.

Food available for purchase on site: Ramen, zenzai (sweet beans), more sweets/desserts and tea.

Admission: $15 general, $10 for children (5 to 17), free for children under 4 and Hakone Gardens members. Register in advance as activities are limited: www.eimei-u.org.