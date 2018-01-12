JCCSC Installation/Awards Luncheon on Jan. 28

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California will hold its annual Officers’ Installation and Awards Luncheon on Sunday, Jan. 28, at Almansor Court, 700 S. Almansor St. in Alhambra.

President Jeff Yamazaki and the 2018 officers will be installed and the 2018 JCCSC Board of Directors will be introduced.

Awards will be presented to two individuals and a community organization for their outstanding service and contributions to the Japanese American community:

Nikkei Spirit Award to Miyoko Nishimoto, who has held leadership and volunteer positions with various community organizations; and Helen Ota, a promoter of the arts and a leader with the Nisei Week Foundation, Cold Tofu and other organizations.

Community Organization Recognition Award to Nanka Shigin Renmei (United Southern California Shigin Association), whose members preserve the art of shigin by performing at numerous community events.

Reception at 10:45 a.m.; program at 11:30 a.m. Cost: $60 per person, $600 per table for 10 guests.

Make reservations by Tuesday, Jan. 16. Send checks payable to JCCSC to JCCSC, 244 . San Pedro St., Suite 410, Los Angeles, CA 90012. For more information, call (213) 626-3067 or email [email protected]