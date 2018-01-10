JFLA to Screen ‘Her Love Boils Bathwater’

Japan Foundation Los Angeles provides high-quality Japanese film screenings every second and fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the JFLA Auditorium, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, in Los Angeles.

“Her Love Boils Bathwater” (2016, 125 minutes), selected as Japan’s entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards, will be shown on Jan. 24.

Director Ryota Nakano made his theatrical feature debut with a family drama about a single mother Futaba (Rie Miyazawa) whose husband suddenly walked out on her a year ago, leaving her with their shy daughter, Azumi (Hana Sugisaki). When Futaba is suddenly diagnosed with a terminal illness, she decides to make use of her remaining time to revive the family’s failing bathhouse business and set Azumi on the path to independence.

In Japanese with English subtitles. Free; reservation not required. Street parking available. For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.