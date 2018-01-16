Keeping Traditions Alive

Members of Nikkei Women Legacy Association were among the volunteers for the 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. shift on Dec. 28 at Fugetsu-do Confectionery in Little Tokyo. Every year a crew of volunteers helps Brian Kito prepare and package fresh mochi for Oshogatsu. Among those assisting Kito and his son Korey were Dulcie Ogi Kawata, France Yanai Wong, Helen Funai Erickson, Dianne Kuboto Hamano, Ellyn Iwata and Tish Okabe Kato. The group also recruited grandkids and other younger family members to help perpetuate this Nikkei grassroots Japanese custom. (Photo by DEREK YAMASHITA)

