LANSCA Partners with Nagoya to Promote Tourism

Teruko Weinberg, chair of the Los Angeles-Nagoya Sister City Affiliation (LANSCA), and Nagoya Deputy Mayor Kazuo Horiba presented an evening reception and dinner, “2017 Explore Nagoya and Central Japan,” hosted by Consul General Akira Chiba, at his Hancock Park residence on Nov. 1.

Representatives from L.A.-based tourism companies were invited to the event, which promoted tourism to the spectacular but often overlooked Central Japan region, with the city of Nagoya at its center.

Guests took selfies with Nagoya’s mascot Hachimaru, enjoyed samplings of regional specialty foods and Nagoya’s kuheiji sake, watched a Japanese sweets demonstration, and viewed display tables showcasing the region’s traditional culture of craftsmanship (monozukuri) as well as information on unique activities of this region, city life, historical heritage and natural beauty. A performance by samurai in traditional armor and cosplayers in costume presented the traditional and modern sides of culture in Nagoya.

Following a delectable buffet of Japanese and Western dishes prepared by the residence chef, a three-person panel composed of a Nagoya radio and TV personality Chris Glenn, a native of Australia and special ambassador for Nagoya tourism, culture and exchange; and two teachers from the Los Angeles Unified School District, Dr. Dickson Perey and Erika Lopez, who are the chair and co-chair of LANSCA’s Student Exchange Program. They discussed their personal experiences in Nagoya and the Central Japan region. Also discussed were business-to-business tourism ideas, and some well-kept secret sightseeing areas that only locals know.

The evening concluded with a raffle of local gift items from Nagoya, a round-trip air ticket to Japan courtesy of Delta Air Lines, and a night’s stay at the Shima Kanko Hotel (site of the 2016 G-7 economic summit) plus a “Shimakaze” rail pass to get there provided by Miyako Resort and KNT.

With conclusion of this well-attended event, LANSCA and the City of Nagoya are planning future events to generate tourism interest in many attractions in the city and the Central Japan region.