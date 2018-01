GARDENA — Kurt Ikeda, an amateur magician and co-president of the Greater L.A. JACL, will perform magic tricks at the chapter’s meeting on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. at Merit Park Recreation Hall, 58 Merit Park Dr. (off 158th Street, near Pacific Square) in Gardena.

All are welcome to attend. For information, contact Louise at (310) 327-3169 or Janet (310) 835-7568,