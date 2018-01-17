UPDATED: Man Reported Missing in Arleta

Juan Ytokazu, 75, has been reported missing by his family.

Last seen around Reedley and Roslyndale in Arleta, he is described as 5’4” tall, weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair. He was wearing jeans and sneakers.

Born on Nov. 24, 1942, he is of Japanese descent, speaks mostly Spanish, suffers from dementia and needs his medication. According to his nephew, he might not know he is lost or be able to tell someone he is lost.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mission Hills office of the LAPD at (818) 838-9800.

UPDATE: Ytokazu has been located at Sherman Oaks Hospital and seems to be in stable condition in the ICU, according to his nephew.