‘Mary and the Witch’s Flower’ at Aero Theatre

SANTA MONICA — “Mary and the Witch’s Flower” will be screened at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave. in Santa Monica, from Jan. 19 to 21.

Directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi is based on “The Little Broomstick” by Mary Stewart, this is an action-packed animated adventure full of jaw-dropping imaginative worlds. It tells the simple, heartfelt story of a young girl trying to find her place in the world.

Showtimes:

Friday at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday at 4, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Sunday at 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $12 general, $8 for American Cinematheque members, $10 for seniors (65+) and students with valid ID.

For more information, visit http://www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/.