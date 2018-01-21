Nanka Yamaguchi Kenjinkai to Celebrate New Year

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m., Nanka Yamaguchi Kenjinkai will be celebrating the Year of the Dog at the Quiet Cannon, 901 Via San Clemente in Montebello.

Seniors 80-plus years old who have contributed to Nanka Yamaguchi Kenjinkai will be honored, and past scholarship recipients will be acknowledged.

Entertainment will be provided by actor, dancer and karate sensei William Christopher Ford (“Karate Kid III”) and his students of Kaizen Dojo in Torrance.

RSVP by calling Aki at (562) 234-5702 or emailing [email protected]