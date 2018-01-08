Okinawa Association Announces New Year’s Celebration

Ring in the Year of the Dog with Uchinaanchu (Okinawan) spirit! The Okinawa Association of America (OAA) will host its annual New Year’s Party on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Held at the Quiet Cannon banquet hall at Montebello Golf Course, 901 Via San Clemente in Montebello, this event is one of the OAA’s largest with over 600 attendees. Registration is required (deadline is Jan. 15 to guarantee a ticket at current pricing).

The $45 ticket includes a filet mignon entrée (vegetarian option available for $40). To encourage more families to attend, there is a discount for students ($30 for ages 11-18; student I.D. required) and a children’s meal ($20 for ages 3-10).

The entertainment program will feature traditional Ryukyuan music and dance (Majikina Honryu Aigen no Kai and Tamagusuku Ryu Kansenkai), Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko L.A. Branch, karate demonstrations, and karaoke. This year’s special guests are the VoiceLab Choir, Yuna & Tida (Okinawan folk music duo), and a young dance troupe performing “Dynamic Ryukyu,” an energetic number that blends traditional elements with modern flair.

Support the OAA by purchasing $2 raffle tickets and try your luck at winning the grand prize: a Kangen Water ionization machine donated by Enagic USA Inc. Other great prizes include round-trip airfare to Tokyo donated by Uyehara Travel, $200 travel vouchers donated by IACE Travel, a 43” LG Smart TV donated by the Awakuni family, and more. Winners do not need to be present. Tickets may be purchased by contacting the OAA office.

The event will also include a silent auction, a “year in review” photo slideshow, and community dancing and singing to close out the day.

For more information or to register, contact the OAA at (310) 532-1929 or [email protected] Registration after Jan. 15 is an additional $10 per person, if space allows. Seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.