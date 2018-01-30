GARDENA — Setsubun is a Japanese tradition that falls on the day before spring where roasted soybeans are traditionally thrown at costumed participants dressed as demons in order to ward off bad luck for the year. The bean-throwers shout “Oni wa soto! Fuku wa uchi!”

Come to the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena, on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for bean-throwing, crafts and food.

The event, which will be held in the Breezeway between the Japanese Language School building and the Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall, is geared toward children but all ages are welcome.

Admission: $5. For more information, call (310) 324-6611, email [email protected] or visit http://jci-gardena.org.