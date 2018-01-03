Oshogatsu Festival at JCCCNC

SAN FRANCISCO — The 2018 Oshogatsu Festival will be held on Saturday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown.

Celebrate the new year with the community at the annual Oshogatsu Festival, a free event co-hosted with the Japanese Community Youth Council and API Legal Outreach. Bring the whole family out for games, crafts, mochi pounding, ozoni soup, and more. Bring a blank T-shirt for screen-printing a special Year of the Dog design to commemorate the new year!

Other upcoming events at JCCCNC include a dessert mochi workshop with Kaori Becker on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. $65 general, $55 for JCCCNC members.

Mochi is both a traditional and modern ingredient to making sweets that everyone loves/ Learn how to make three different types of dessert mochi with Chef Becker, who will show you how to make from scratch: ichigo daifuku mochi (strawberry mochi), matcha (green tea) anko (sweet red bean)/chocolate mochi, odango and ice cream mochi.

For more information, call (415) 567-5505 or visit www.jcccnc.org.