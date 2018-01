Rancho Dominguez (AM) Aye Major Schedule

All games to be played at Rancho Dominguez Prep unless otherwise indicated.

Sunday, January 14, 2018 @ Carson HS

9:00 Westside Connection vs. Lomeli’s

10:00 F.K. Nursery vs. SBB Tigers

11:00 FOR Quicksilver vs. La Glen Nursery II

12:00 Tool Time vs. RPS

Sunday, January 21, 2018

9:00 La Glen Nursery II vs. F.K. Nursery

10:00 RPS vs. Lomeli’s

11:00 Tool Time vs. Westside Connection

12:00 SBB Tigers vs. FOR Quicksilver

Sunday, January 28, 2018

9:00 SBB Tigers vs. Tool Time

10:00 Westside Connection vs. FOR Quicksilver

11:00 F.K. Nursery vs. RPS

12:00 Lomeli’s vs. La Glen Nursery II

No Games Scheduled on February 4

Sunday, February 11, 2018

9:00 La Glen Nursery II vs. Tool Time

10:00 FOR Quicksilver vs. RPS

11:00 Lomeli’s vs. SBB Tigers

12:00 Westside Connection vs. F.K. Nursery

Saturday, February 17, 2018 @ Carson HS

3:00 FOR Quicksilver vs. F.K. Nursery

4:00 Westside Connection vs. RPS

5:00 La Glen Nursery II vs. SBB Tigers

6:00 Lomeli’s vs. Tool Time

Sunday, February 18, 2018 @ Carson HS

4:30 La Glen Nursery II vs. Westside Connection

5:30 RPS vs. SBB Tigers

6:30 FOR Quicksilver vs. Lomeli’s

7:30 Tool Time vs. F.K. Nursery

No Games Scheduled on February 25

Sunday, March 4, 2018

9:00 FOR Quicksilver vs Tool Time

10:00 Lomeli’s vs. F.K. Nursery

11:00 Westside Connection vs. SBB Tigers

12:00 La Glen Nursery II vs RPS

Sunday, March 11, 2018

9:00 RPS vs. Westside Connection

10:00 Lomeli’s vs. Tool Time

11:00 F.K. Nursery vs. FOR Quicksilver

12:00 SBB Tigers vs. La Glen Nursery II

Sunday, March 18, 2018

9:00 SBB Tigers vs. F.K. Nursery

10:00 La Glen Nursery II vs. FOR Quicksilver

11:00 RPS vs. Tool Time

12:00 Lomeli’s vs. Westside Connection

Sunday, March 25, 2018

9:00 Lomeli’s vs. RPS

10:00 Westside Connection vs. Tool Time

11:00 F.K. Nursery vs. La Glen Nursery II

12:00 FOR Quicksilver vs. SBB Tigers