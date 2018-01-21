Shiroma Announces Retirement from SMUD Board

SACRAMENTO — Genevieve Shiroma, elected director of Ward 4 at the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), announced Jan. 9 that she will not run for re-election.

“After 20 years, five terms, and five elections to the SMUD Board, I decided not to seek a sixth,” she said in a Facebook post. “It’s been an absolute privilege to represent and serve the people of Ward 4 and I will continue to do so through this year. Thank you to all who supported me and helped me through the years and especially my husband Michael Abbott.

“SMUD is financially strong with some of the lowest rates in California, is already 50 percent carbon-free using renewable energy and on a path to more, and the board, executive team, and staff care deeply about all ratepayers and work hard for the community.

“Towards leaving Ward 4 and SMUD in good hands, I’m supporting Rosanna Herber for election to represent Ward 4 (Curtis Park, Land Park, Greenhaven, Pocket, Laguna, Elk Grove, and Walnut Grove). Rosanna’s previous work experience at SMUD, experience as a neighborhood and community activist, and her smarts, compassion, and commitment to equality and fairness will serve us well. I hope you will join me in supporting Rosanna.”

Herber said in a statement, “I’m proud to announce today that I’m running for the SMUD Board of Directors for Ward 4. After 20 years on the SMUD Board, Genevieve Shiroma has decided not to run and encouraged me to run for her seat. I didn’t hesitate for a second! This is my dream come true.

“I worked for SMUD for 20 years and believe in the importance of SMUD being a community partner and leader in the utility industry. I’m equally proud that the entire SMUD Board has endorsed me. They know of my work at SMUD and believe my experience will be an asset to the board.

“I’m working now on getting up my website and doing all things necessary to win this election in November. Thank you to the Stonewall Democratic Club for getting my campaign started. I look forward to working with you all to join the SMUD Board in November!”

Shiroma is also chair of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board. She was appointed to the board by Gov. Jerry Brown in February 2011, reappointed in January 2016, and designated as chair in January 2017. She previously served as chair from July 2011 to March 2014. Her term expires on Jan. 1, 2021.

In March 2006, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger reappointed Shiroma to the board. In May 1999, Gov. Gray Davis appointed her as a member and designated her to chair the board.

Prior to her appointment to the ALRB, Shiroma served as chief of the Air Quality Measures Branch at the California Air Resources Board, responsible for air quality regulations related to consumer products and toxic air contaminants.

She was at the Air Resources Board since 1978, working on regulations and programs affecting landfills, hazardous waste, pesticides, air toxic hot spot sources, fee regulations, and requirements for the federally required State Implementation Plan to achieve the ambient air quality standards.

Born and raised as a farm worker’s daughter in the Acampo-Lodi area of San Joaquin County, Shiroma earned a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from UC at Davis in 1978.