SAN FRANCISCO — Slide Slam with Margo Machida, hosted by TOTO Washlet San Francisco and Asian American Women Artists Association, will take place on Sunday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TOTO Concept 190, 190 King St. in San Francisco.
Machida is a professor of art history (School of Fine Arts) and Asian and Asian American studies (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences) at the University of Connecticut and juror for AAWAA’s “Eating Cultures” exhibition (2014). Born and raised in Hawaii, she is a scholar, independent curator, and cultural critic specializing in Asian American art and visual culture.
The Slide Slam is a fun way to see what AAWAA artist members are working on. Featured artist presenters:
Barbara Horiuchi
Caroline Cabading
Cynthia Tom
Diana Li
Judy Shintani
Karen Nagano
Kathy Fujii-Oka
Lena Shey
Lenore Chinn
Maggie Yee
Mitsuko Brooks
Nancy Hom
O.M. France Viana
Ranjini Venkatachari
Reiko Fujii
Shari Arai DeBoer
Shizue Seigel
Susan Almazol
Tina Kashiwagi
Tuyet Cong-Ton-Nu
Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, visit www.aawaa.net.