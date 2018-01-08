SAN FRANCISCO — Slide Slam with Margo Machida, hosted by TOTO Washlet San Francisco and Asian American Women Artists Association, will take place on Sunday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TOTO Concept 190, 190 King St. in San Francisco.

Machida is a professor of art history (School of Fine Arts) and Asian and Asian American studies (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences) at the University of Connecticut and juror for AAWAA’s “Eating Cultures” exhibition (2014). Born and raised in Hawaii, she is a scholar, independent curator, and cultural critic specializing in Asian American art and visual culture.

The Slide Slam is a fun way to see what AAWAA artist members are working on. Featured artist presenters:

Barbara Horiuchi

Caroline Cabading

Cynthia Tom

Diana Li

Judy Shintani

Karen Nagano

Kathy Fujii-Oka

Lena Shey

Lenore Chinn

Maggie Yee

Mitsuko Brooks

Nancy Hom

O.M. France Viana

Ranjini Venkatachari

Reiko Fujii

Shari Arai DeBoer

Shizue Seigel

Susan Almazol

Tina Kashiwagi

Tuyet Cong-Ton-Nu

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit www.aawaa.net.