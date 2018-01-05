Top Innovator

Erik Takayesu, managing director of integrated innovation and modernization at Southern California Edison, was named as one of the 2017 Public Utilities Fortnightly Top 40 Innovators. He was recognized for leading the team to develop SCE’s grid modernization strategy to enable SCE’s electric system to meet the state’s clean energy goals by accommodating increasing use of new technologies in solar rooftops, battery storage and electric vehicles for customers. Public Utilities Fortnightly is a leading publication in the utility industry.

Tags