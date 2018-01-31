Voices of Resistance

An Asian Pacific Islander contingent of about 150 people joined the 2018 Women’s March Los Angeles on Jan. 20, marking the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president and the first Women’s March.

Coordinated by Nikkei Progressives, the contingent gathered outside the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center in Little Tokyo, walked to Pershing Square, and marched with an estimated 750,000 people to Grand Park. Celebrity speakers included Viola Davis, Olivia Munn, Natalie Portman and Eva Longoria.

The API group carried a banner reading “Standing up for unity and peace against Islamophobia and fear” and signs supporting women’s rights, immigrant rights and Black Lives Matter.

“We felt empowered, uplifted and united,” said participant Carrie Morita. “We came to be heard and to be seen as people of color.”

Marches were held in several other cities, including Washington, D.C.

Photo by TAD NAKAMURA