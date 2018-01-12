Warner Bros. Names Walter Hamada President of DC-Based Film Productions

Walter Hamada has been named president of DC-based film production at Warner Bros. Pictures, it was announced Jan. 4 by Toby Emmerich, president and chief content officer of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, to whom Hamada will report.

In his new role, Hamada will focus on Warner Bros. Pictures’ slate of upcoming films based on super heroes and super-villains licensed from DC Comics, as well as titles based on other characters and stories also licensed from DC. He will draw resources from across Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema and work closely with Geoff Johns, president and chief creative officer of DC Entertainment.

The studio also announced the departure of Jon Berg, who has been co-head of the DC movie operation with Johns since 2016.

Hamada most recently served as executive vice president, production at New Line Cinema, part of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

“Walter is creative, resourceful, and committed to excellence, and will bring those qualities to his oversight of our superhero films,” said Emmerich. “He’s a terrific production executive and served as an executive producer on two of the summer’s most popular films, New Line’s ‘IT’ and ‘Annabelle: Creation.’ I’m confident Walter and Geoff, working with our filmmaking partners, will deliver films that will resonate with both broad global audiences as well as DC fanboys and fangirls. Walter’s a great addition to the Warner Bros. Pictures team, and I look forward to working with him in his new post.”

Prior to this promotion, Hamada spent a decade at New Line, having joined the company in 2007 as senior vice president, production. Among the films he worked on during his tenure at NLC are “Friday the 13th” (2009), “The Final Destination,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (2010), “Final Destination 5,” “The Conjuring” and “The Conjuring 2,” “Annabelle” and “Annabelle: Creation,” “The Gallows” and “Lights Out.”

Before New Line, Hamada spent four years as a partner at the management and production firm H2F Entertainment. Prior to that, he ran development for MBST Entertainment. He began his career at TriStar Pictures, where he ultimately served as vice president, production for Columbia Pictures.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ DC-based films include “Man of Steel,” “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad,” “Wonder Woman,” “Justice League,” and the upcoming “Aquaman,” “Shazam,” “Wonder Woman II,” “Cyborg,” and “Green Lantern Corps.”