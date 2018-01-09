‘Yonsei Eyes’ Screening in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Buddhist Church of Sacramento and Sacramento Japanese United Methodist Church present a free screening of “Yonsei Eyes” on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. at Buddhist Church of Sacramento, 2401 Riverside Blvd. in Sacramento.

“Yonsei Eyes” is a story of two fourth-generation Japanese Americans who embark on a pilgrimage to the place where their grandparents were once imprisoned during World War II. The journey takes them to the desolate site of the Tule Lake Segregation Center.

Q&A session with director Jon Osaki immediately after the film.

The program also includes his short film “My Dog Teny,” based on a children’s book written by his father, and a sneak peek at his next film.

For directions to the church, call (916) 446-0121. To see a trailer for “Yonsei Eyes,” click here.