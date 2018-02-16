‘A Flicker in Eternity’ Screening at Enmanji

SEBASTOPOL — A screening of “A Flicker in Eternity” and discussion with filmmaker Sharon Yamato will be held on Sunday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Emanji Memorial Hall, 1200 Gravenstein Hwy. South in Sebastopol.

A short documentary film from 2013 by Yamato and Ann Kaneko about the experiences of a young Nisei named Stanley Hayami, based on his diary and letters. A teenager incarcerated with his family during World War II at Heart Mountain in Wyoming, Hayami kept a diary documenting his life and thoughts in camp and subsequently as a member of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team until his death during combat in Europe just days before Germany surrendered.

Yamato and Kaneko tell the story largely in Hayami’s own words, voiced by actor Aaron Yoo, as well as those of his older sister Sach, voiced by Amy Hill.

Yamato will take questions from audience members. DVDs will be available for sale.

Free admission. Sponsored by the Oral History Committee of the Sonoma County JACL. For more information, contact Judi Hottel at (707) 525-8203 or [email protected]