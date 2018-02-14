Applicants for 2018 Miss Pasadena JCI Sought

PASADENA — Since 2009, the Pasadena Japanese Cultural Institute has selected a young woman that exemplifies Japanese cultural values and a desire to give back to the community as its representative on the Nisei Week Court.

The Miss Pasadena JCI Committee, which is made up of current and past Miss Pasadena JCI families and friends, selects, trains and supports the representative throughout her candidacy for Nisei Week Queen and her reign as a court member. The committee participates in annual community activities such as the Pasadena Obon and PJCI Bazaar.

The committee also organizes the Pasadena BBQ Matsuri, an annual fundraiser in partnership with the Pasadena Nikkei Seniors to help raise funds for the Miss Pasadena JCI Program, the current representative and her platform, the new candidate and the seniors.

Among other requirements, applicants must be between 19 and 25 years old on the day of the Nisei Week Coronation, Aug. 11; be of at least 50 percent Japanese ancestry; and be a member or become a member of PJCI.

Application forms can be downloaded from http://pjci.weebly.com/miss-pasadena-jci.html.

Applications must be received no later than Feb. 16 via email at [email protected] Phone interviews will take place during the week of Feb. 18. The first meeting and final interview will be on Feb. 25 at PJCI, 595 Lincoln Ave. in Pasadena. The 2018 Miss Pasadena JCI will be crowned at the PJCI Annual Luncheon on March 4.

For more information, call Julia Tani at (818) 939-3415 or use the above email address.