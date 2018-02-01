Asian Counseling & Referral Service – Executive Director Position

Executive Director provides strategic direction and collaborative leadership to develop and execute the
organization’s mission to serve the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community locally,
regionally, and nationally under the direction of the Board of Directors (Board). Provides leadership,
guides strategic planning, oversees all administrative, advocacy, program and development efforts, and
is responsible for the effectiveness and efficiency of organization operations. Cultivates collaboration
with community leaders and partner organizations, bringing together advocates, services providers,
government agencies, the business community, donors, and volunteers. Qualifications include Master’s,
10 years non-profit management and deep knowledge of AAPI community and social justice issues. See
https://acrs.org/careers/current-openings/ for more information. Submit cover letter and resume to
[email protected].
Asian Counseling & Referral Service – Executive Director Position0
