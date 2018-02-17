‘Being Asian Pacific Islander in Trump’s America’ at UCLA

A discussion of “Being Asian Pacific Islander in Trump’s America: Countering Racist Rhetoric and Combating Xenophobic Policies Against Our Communities” will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the James West Alumni Center on the UCLA campus.

The past year has been tumultuous for APIs as the Trump Administration took aim at members of Muslim, undocumented and LGBT communities with detention and deportation polices and outright efforts to ban entry into the U.S. Additionally, hateful rhetoric by President Trump and his staff prompted increases in hate violence against APIs across the country.

The following panelists will examine the impact and discuss efforts to resist these policies and mobilize API communities in the struggle for progressive social change:

• Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Manhattan Beach)

• Shikha Shatnagar, South Asian Network

• Farida Chahata, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Los Angeles

• R.J. Ronquillo, UPLIFT

• Susana Snglem, United Cambodian Community

• Alton Wang, AAPI Data

• Tracy Zhao, API Equality-LA

Moderator: Manjusha Kulkami, executive director of Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCON).

To attend, RSVP to https://beingapi.eventbrite.com. For parking information: https://transportation.ucla.edu/campus-parking/visitors