Bokashi Composting Workshop at JACCC

A bokashi composting workshop hosted by Sustainable Little Tokyo and the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the JACCC, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Composting made easy — and less smelly — for your home, garden, balcony, or business! Learn how to compost using bokashi, an anaerobic process that uses a special additive to ferment kitchen waste, including meat and dairy, into a healthy soil and nutrient-rich fertilizer for your plants. This method uses a mix of microorganisms to cover food waste or wilted plants to decrease smell, reduce the risk of attracting pests, and increase the speed of decomposition. Bokashi (ぼかし) is Japanese for “blurring,” “shading off,” or “gradation.”

Facilitated by Hiro Takeuchi (or Bokashi Man), who learned the technique from Dr. Teruo Higa, who popularized the technique.

First 15 RSVPs (Google Form, not Facebook) will receive composting buckets and a one-month supply of bokashi.

Follow-up workshops will be held in February and March.

A partnership with Sustainable Little Tokyo and Zenshuji Soto Mission Buddhist Temple, funded in part by L.A. Public Works’ Food Waste Grant Challenge.

Sustainable Little Tokyo is a community-driven initiative working to ensure a healthy, equitable, and culturally rich Little Tokyo for generations to come. SLT began in 2013 as a multi-day community vision effort and has evolved into a holistic, neighborhood-wide campaign to promote the environmental, economic, and cultural sustainability of Little Tokyo.