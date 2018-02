Celebration of Sawtelle Japantown

The following events this month will celebrate Sawtelle Japantown.

Sunday, Feb. 18 — West L.A.-Sawtelle Neighborhood Council’s Sawtelle Japantown Flash Clean, 9 to 10 a.m. Meet in lot behind Furaibo Restaurant, 2068 Sawtelle Blvd. (at Mississippi Avenue). Wear shoes and dress comfortably. Tools and supplies provided. Refreshments served. RSVP: [email protected]

Feb. 18 to 25 — Sawtelle Japantown anniversary promotions offered by businesses. Look for Sawtelle Japantown sticker in window and ask for “Sawtelle Japantown Special.” Visit Facebook for participating businesses.

Sunday, Feb. 25 — Sawtelle Japantown Birthday Bash from 2 to 4 p.m. at Nora Sterry Elementary School, 1730 Corinth (between Nebraska and Iowa on Sawtelle). Koshin Taiko, ondo dancing and refreshments. For info, visit Little Tokyo Dance Club on Facebook.