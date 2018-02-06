Firestorm Benefit Brunch at Enmanji

SEBASTOPOL — A Firestorm Benefit Brunch for friends and families of Enmanji Temple who lost their homes during the October 2017 fires in Santa Rosa will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Enmanji’s Memorial Hall, 1200 Gravenstein Hwy. S. in Sebastopol.

Entertainment provided by Whispering Light (Native American music), Lindy Day (classical guitar and jazz), Sonoma County Taiko, and Jason Farnham (internationally known pianist).

Brunch menu: Sausage, ham, tri-tip, quiche, fried rice, eggs, Jello, coffee, juice, milk, and a variety of baked goods.

Make checks payable to Enmanji Buddhist Temple/Fire Relief. All proceeds go to Enmanji community families who lost their homes: Steve, Christine (Maeda) and Brayden Sutcliffe; Dr. and Mrs. George Goodman; Mitzi Tsujihara; Jordan and Taylor Scobey; Todd, Emily (Morita) and Talia Carey; Dennis and May (Otani) Yamaoka; Jordan, Christine (Shimizu) and Lana Rodman.

Suggested donation: $20. For more information, contact Julene Leach at (707) 829-5419.