‘Fred Korematsu’ Authors to Speak

“Fred Korematsu Speaks Up” authors Stan Yogi and Laura Atkins will give two presentations for young people in the Bay Area on Saturday, March 3.

• 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at South San Francisco Main Library, 840 W. Orange Ave., South San Francisco. Info: (650) 829-3860

• 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at San Pablo Library, 13751 San Pablo Ave., San Pablo. Info: (510) 374-3998

During World War II, Korematsu, a Bay Area resident, was arrested for disobeying government orders for all Japanese Americans to be incarcerated. His appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court, but nearly 40 years later a federal judge vacated his conviction and found that the government had lied to the court in order to get a favorable ruling.

“Fred Korematsu Speaks Up” is the first book in the “Fighting for Justice” series, which introduces young readers to real-life heroes and heroines of social progress. The story of Korematsu’s fight against discrimination explores the life of one courageous person who made the U.S. a fairer place for all Americans, and it encourages all of us to speak up for justice.