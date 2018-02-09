‘Harimaya Bridge’ Screening at SFV Hongwanji Temple

PACOIMA — “The Harimaya Bridge” (2009, 2 hours) will be screened on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 7 to 10 p.m. at San Fernando Valley Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 9450 Remick Ave. in Pacoima.

The screening will be followed by Q&A with writer/director Aaron Woolfolk and dessert.

The father of Daniel Holder (Ben Guillory) was killed fighting the Japanese during World War II. Daniel had made peace with this until the recent discovery that his father was killed in a very cruel and brutal way. When his beloved son Mickey (Victor Grant) takes a job teaching English in Japan, it creates a rift between them.

Mickey dies in a traffic accident and Daniel’s profound regret at their estrangement is matched only by his increasing resentment towards Japan. Despite these feelings, he goes there to retrieve precious items belonging to his son.

The cast includes Saki Takaoka, Misa Shimizu and Danny Glover.

For tickets or more information, contact Nancy Gohata at [email protected] or (818) 371-8013.