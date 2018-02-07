Keiro Awards $500k in Grants to 41 Nonprofit Organizations

Keiro announced the recipients of its 2017 Grants Program cycle, awarding 41 nonprofit organizations a total of nearly $500,000 in funds on Jan. 23 to support their work with Japanese American and Japanese older adults in Southern California.
Keiro’s Grants Program broadens the impact of its efforts to address the challenges associated with aging, with an emphasis on cultural sensitivity.
“There are many organizations that are aligned with our mission and that already are doing great work to break down the barriers that keep the Japanese community’s older adults from an optimal quality of life,” said Leona Hiraoka, president and CEO of Keiro. “Whether it’s combating social isolation or increasing access to quality health support services, these grants enable Keiro and its community partners to make a meaningful impact on the problems faced by our older adults.”
The Keiro Grants Program provides funding to qualified non-profit, community-based organizations that serve the Japanese American and Japanese older adult population, supporting projects that create a positive impact on the quality of life for the community. The grant proposals are evaluated by an independent review committee composed of 14 members of the Japanese American and Japanese community with experience in business and nonprofits.
The grant proposals are evaluated based on criteria outlined in the Keiro Grants Program guidelines, which include: cultural relevance to Japanese American and Japanese sensitivities; ability to provide services and solutions that assist older adults and their caregivers; and positive impact on the quality of life of older adults, especially those that are of the greatest needs, most vulnerable, or underserved populations.
The review committee conducts site visits, and after in-depth review, the committee’s recommendations are presented to the Keiro Board of Directors for approval.
“The committee deliberated at length to ensure the final grant funding recommendations to the Keiro Board of Directors accomplished the greatest good possible,” said Terry Hara, a member of the Keiro Grants review committee. “Knowing that many community-based and religious organizations were offering such beneficial and worthwhile programs, the committee believed that the Grants Program was a great opportunity for Keiro to help expand and support existing programs for the targeted age group.”
Keiro Board Chair Lynn Miyamoto added, “Keiro’s Grants Program has really helped us in understanding where the greatest needs are among Japanese American and Japanese older adults. We’ve been able to put that knowledge to work in expanding our own programs and services, as well as in partnership with these deserving organizations.”
In addition to Hara, members of the independent grant review committee included: Terrie Doizaki, Ken Hayashi, Noelle Ito, Tomomi Kanemaru, Lillian Kitagawa, Dorothy Matsuoka, Hiroko Murakami, Tomoko Nakajima, Mark Oune, Toshie Ozaki, Ray Shibata, Ron Takasugi and Ken Watase.
For more information on the Keiro Grants Program, visit: www.keiro.org/grants-program/
For information on how some of the 2016 cycle grant recipients have made impact in the community, visit: www.keiro.org/news/grants-program-news/
Grant Recipients for 2017 Cycle
AIA Abide in Awareness
Alzheimer’s Greater Los Angeles
Asian Traditional Dance & Music Foundation
Continuing Education for the Nikkei Widowed Inc.
East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center
ESGVJCC Leisure Club
First Presbyterian Church, Altadena
Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute
GIVE Urban Farms
Go For Broke National Education Center
Grateful Crane Ensemble
Japanese American Cultural & Community Center
Japanese American National Museum
Japanese American Optimist Club
Japanese Christian Church Federation of Southern California
Japanese Community Pioneer Center
Little Tokyo Nutrition Services
Little Tokyo Service Center Community Development Corporation
Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center
Los Angeles Holiness Church
Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple – Buddhist Women’s Association
Los Angeles Men’s Glee Club
Martial Arts History Museum Inc.
Mission Valley Free Methodist Church
Newport Beach Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple
Nikkei Senior Gardens
Okinawa Association of America
OPICA Adult Day Care Center Inc.
Orange County Buddhist Church
Orange County Friendship Choir
Orange County Japanese American Association
Pacific Theatre Production Corp.
Pasadena Nikkei Seniors
Sakura Chorus
San Fernando Valley Hongwanji Buddhist Temple
San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center
Seinan Senior Citizens’ Club
South Bay Singers
Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple
West Covina Christian Church
Zenshuji Soto Mission