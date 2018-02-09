‘Mazinger Z: Infinity’ to Be Screened

Fathom Events will present the anime feature “Mazinger Z: Infinity” at selected theaters in Japanese with English subtitles on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 12:55 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m.

Ten years ago, the villainous scientist Dr. Hell led his wicked followers, known as the Underground Empire, in a struggle to destroy all of humanity. It was against these forces that the young hero Koji Kabuto fought, piloting the legendary super robot Mazinger Z. Koji’s victory stopped Dr. Hell’s evil plan and returned peace to the Earth.

Now Koji has left the pilot seat behind and become a scientist in his own right, following in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps. Yet an unexpected encounter deep under Mt. Fuji triggers an even greater threat to mankind than ever before and alters Koji’s destiny forever. With humanity’s fate in their hands, Koji and Mazinger Z face a choice between good and evil.

Audiences will also have a chance to receive an exclusive “Mazinger Z: Infinity” mini-poster (limited quantities, while supplies last).

To find a participating theater in your area, go to: www.fathomevents.com/events/mazinger-z-infinity