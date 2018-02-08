Muratsuchi, Calderon Announce Bill Establishing Surfing as Official State Sport

Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) and Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon (D-Whittier) on Jan. 17 announced the introduction of AB 1782, a bill which will establish surfing as California’s state sport.

Surfing brings in significant economic activity to the state each year. The state is home to several surfing museums, including the Surfers’ Hall of Fame.

Both legislators are avid surfers who have spent much time surfing in the waters off the coast of Southern California.

“Nothing represents the California Dream better than surfing — riding the waves and living in harmony with the beautiful beaches and ocean of our Golden State,” said Muratsuchi. “Surfing in California has a rich history and culture. The surfing lifestyle attracts people from all around the world and generates over $6 billion in annual retail sales. Surfing is an iconic California sport and an important part of the multi-billion-dollar California coastal economy, particularly in the tourism and recreation industries.”

“I’m proud to join Assemblymember Muratsuchi in designating surfing as our state sport,” Calderon. “Growing up surfing not only had a significant impact on who I am as a person, but also taught me at a young age to appreciate and cherish our beautiful coastline that we are so fortunate to have here in California.”

Muratsuchi represents the 66th Assembly District, which includes El Camino Village, Gardena, Harbor City, Harbor Gateway, Hermosa Beach, Lomita, Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates, Torrance, and West Carson.