On the Road with Hello Kitty

The Hello Kitty Café Truck, which offers a variety of Sanrio-themed beverages and desserts, visited the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Feb. 3. Its next scheduled stop in Southern California is on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Burbank Town Center, 201 E. Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank. The truck will also visit Town Square in Las Vegas on Feb. 17 and SanTan Village in Gilbert, Ariz. on Feb. 24. For more information, visit the Hello Kitty Café Truck page on Facebook. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

