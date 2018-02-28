Rakugo in English at JCCCNC

SAN FRANCISCO — Rakugo (Japanese traditional storytelling) in English, featuring Kanariya Eiraku and company, will be performed on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown.

Kanariya Eiraku, from Tokyo, performs rakugo in English for international organizations such as JICA and at foreign embassies and educational institutions, from elementary schools to colleges. He believe rakugo is quite beneficial in life and English rakugo will help people acquire the English language, develop a sense of humor, and improve presentation skills.

Rakugo is a 400-year-old tradition of comic storytelling in Japan. A minimalistic performing art, it features a lone storyteller dressed in a kimono, kneeling on a cushion, while using only a fan and a hand towel for props. He or she entertains the audience with various types of stories, from comedy to horror.

The Canary English Rakugo Company’s current tour has included performances in Arizona and at the Japanese American Museum of San Jose and the Japanese American Community Center in San Mateo. The San Francisco show will be followed by an appearance in Southern California on March 2.

To RSVP, call (415) 567-5505 or email [email protected]