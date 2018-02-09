Remembering the Future: Reflections on Theological Education

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japanese American National Library, together with the Japanese American Religious Federation and the Asia Project at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, will present “Reflections on Theological Education,” the third of a three-part series: “The Transforming Spiritual Landscape of Peripheral Faith Communities, a Road Map to the Future.”

The event will be held Saturday, Feb.24, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Union Bank Community Room, 1675 Post St. (entrance in East Building of Japan Center) in San Francisco Japantown.

The first panel related the early history of ethnic congregations, the second panel reflected on the evolving demographic changes, spiritual and religious identity, hybrid (multi-faith) spiritual experiences, and institutional survival, and the struggle to develop and train seminarians to meet these challenges.\

At the forthcoming event — “Model Programs, Initiatives & Curricula” — the panelists will share their experiences and insight on some of their more successful projects and programs including seminary education.

The panelists include Bishop Roy Sano and Professors Fumitaka Masuoka and Moses Penumaka. Ron Nakasone will moderate.

This will be a rare opportunity to learn from and to interact with theologians and educators who have help to shape the current spiritual landscape. Their insights offer valuable tools for the future direction and vitality of local congregations.

For more information, call the Japanese American National Library at (415) 567-5006.