San Jose Day of Remembrance This Sunday

SAN JOSE — This year marks the 76th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066 and the 38th annual Day of Remembrance program in San Jose, which will be held Sunday, Feb. 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N. 5th St. (near Jackson).

The theme is “Speak Out for Justice.” Participants will honor the memory of the Japanese American wartime incarcerees and renew their commitment to equality and justice for all people. There will be community speakers, performances by San Jose Taiko and Aswat Ensemble, and a candlelight procession through Japantown.

The event, which is presented by Nihonmachi Outreach Committee, is free and open to the public. For more information, call (408) 505-1186 or visit www.sjnoc.org.