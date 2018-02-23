Screening of ‘Nuclear Cattle’ at Art Share L.A.

A screening and discussion of “Nuclear Cattle” (Hibaku Ushi to Ikiru) will take place on Saturday, March 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. at [email protected] Art Share L.A., 801 E. 4th Pl. in the Arts District.

This is the story of innocent cattle farmers forced from the hills they’ve called home for decades due to the disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. Not willing to go along with the government’s plan to slaughter their livestock and livelihoods, the farmers decide to keep their cattle alive as a symbol of resistance in the fight to rid Japan of nuclear power.

Many farmers have reached the breaking point. The filmmakers examine the personal turmoil and inner conflict of the embattled farmers in the years following the disaster. Who will risk everything to preserve this living reminder of what went wrong?

There will be a prayer for the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake/tsunami in northeastern Japan on its seventh anniversary (Japan time).

Art Share entrance on South Hewitt Street. Free parking available across the street.

Admission is free. Suggested donation: $10. For more information, call (323) 899-0463 or email [email protected]

Endorsed by Progressive Asian Network for Action (PANA).